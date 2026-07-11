Looking beyond Manali? These mountain towns are worth the journey

Manali remains a popular choice for mountain holidays, but heavy traffic and large crowds often disrupt the experience. If you want a quiet break, several other Himalayan towns offer clean air and open spaces without the congestion. Here is a look at four alternative mountain towns that provide a better environment for your next trip.

Chakrata: Waterfalls and caves in Uttarakhand

Located in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, Chakrata sits at an altitude of 2,118 metres. This cantonment town is surrounded by dense oak and rhododendron forests. A major highlight is Tiger Falls, which plunges from a height of 312 feet. Visitors can also trek to the Budher Caves, also known as Miola Caves, to try spelunking. Basic homestays and lodges are available in the area for around Rs 1,500 per night.

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Chitkul: The last village in the Baspa Valley

Chitkul is situated in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh at an elevation of 3,450 metres. It is the highest village in the Baspa valley. The Baspa River flows directly through the area, bordered by pine and oak forests. The village features the 500-year-old Mathi Temple, constructed entirely from local walnut wood. Visitors frequently purchase regional items from the village, such as Kinnauri caps and pine nuts.

Tirthan Valley: Eco-tourism in Himachal Pradesh

Tirthan Valley acts as the main buffer zone for the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site spread across 754 square kilometres. The valley strictly controls commercial development to protect the environment. The Tirthan River is known for its rainbow and brown trout, making it a regulated zone for angling. Accommodation focuses on sustainable homestays, where meals and lodging typically cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500.

Munsiyari: High-altitude views in Kumaon

Located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari sits at an elevation of 2,290 metres. The town is famous for offering direct views of the Panchachuli peaks, a group of five snow-capped mountains. It serves as a starting point for high-altitude excursions, including the trans-Himalayan Nanda Devi trek.