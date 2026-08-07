How to plan the perfect trip without overspending

Planning a holiday often comes with the fear of draining your bank account. However, exploring new destinations does not require a massive financial commitment. By making calculated choices about flights, accommodation, and daily expenses, travellers can enjoy their desired locations while maintaining a strict budget. Here is a factual guide to structuring a trip that protects your finances without compromising the experience.

Booking flights during optimal windows

Airfare typically consumes the largest portion of a travel budget, but timing your purchase can drastically reduce this cost. According to travel data from Skyscanner, booking international flights 24 weeks prior to departure can lead to savings of up to 22 per cent. For domestic trips, the optimal booking window is between 30 and 45 days before the departure date. Avoiding peak travel seasons, such as summer school holidays, and setting up automated price alerts on booking platforms helps travellers secure the lowest possible base fares.

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Choosing alternative accommodation options

Hotels in central tourist districts frequently charge premium nightly rates. To reduce these expenses, travellers should consider the growing market of alternative lodging. Recent market trends indicate that the global supply of short-term rental accommodations has increased by 42 per cent compared to two years ago. Choosing homestays or private apartments often provides access to basic kitchen facilities. This allows visitors to purchase groceries and cook their own meals, which financial experts highlight as a primary strategy for saving money on holiday.

Managing local transport and daily meals

Relying on private taxis will quickly inflate any travel budget. Using established public transport networks like local buses and metro systems is a far more economical choice. When it comes to daily meals, culinary tourism is changing; a recent report highlighted that 59 per cent of Indian travellers choose destinations based on specific restaurants, seeking gourmet experiences without breaking the bank. Eating at local neighbourhood markets or verified street food stalls provides authentic regional dishes at a fraction of the cost of tourist-focused restaurants.