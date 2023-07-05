Netherlands to ban mobile devices in classrooms from next year

In a move to minimise distractions and promote focused learning, the Dutch government has announced that mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches will be widely prohibited in classrooms starting from January 1, 2024. The aim is to create an environment that limits the interference caused by these devices during lessons.

However, there will be few exceptions for the use of these devices, Reuters news agency reported. Under the new changes, the use of mobile devices will only be permitted if they are deemed essential. For example, they may be allowed during lessons focused on digital skills, for medical purposes, or for individuals with disabilities who rely on such devices. Promoting concentration and learning opportunities Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf stressed the need for students to concentrate and have the best possible conditions for effective studying. He stated that while mobile phones have become deeply integrated into everyone's lives, they are not suitable for the classroom.

"Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," the minister said in a statement.

He also said that scientific research supports the claim that mobile phones are a disruption to learning, and therefore it is essential to safeguard students from this distraction.

Also Read | One killed, two injured after multiple explosions rock Ukrainian court

"Students need to be able to concentrate and need to be given the opportunity to study well. Mobile phones are a disturbance, scientific research shows. We need to protect students against this," the statement by the education minister said. Collaborative efforts for implementation The ban is the outcome of a collaborative agreement between the Ministry of Education, schools, and associated organisations. Dijkgraaf mentioned that schools have the flexibility to devise their own strategies for enforcing the ban.