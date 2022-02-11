Zendaya's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London sparks of meme fest on Twitter: 'Is it mad at me?'

New Delhi Published: Feb 11, 2022, 03:21 PM(IST)

Zendaya's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London Photograph:( Twitter )

Actress Zendaya, Hollywood's current favourite star, has found a place in London's Madame Tussauds. The official handle of the famous museum shared a photo of the Spider-Man star's wax statue on Twitter on February 8. 

The statue of Zendaya can be seen donning a hot pink pantsuit, neatly-done hair and subtle makeup with well-defined eyes - a look that is typically associated with Zendaya. 

However, fans of the star weren't too impressed with the wax replica. Several fans felt that the museum had got the face partly wrong with eyes and nose being accurate and lips going terribly wrong. "It's so close yet so far," reacted a fan. 

The photo though went viral for the wrong reasons and Twitter was flooded with memes. Take a look:

Some compared the statue to Kylie Jenner. 

While others felt that Madame Tussauds had a vendetta against Zendaya- referring to her other statues at the museum. 

