Zendaya pays a loving tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud: 'I’ll cherish every moment'

Actress Zendaya paid an emotional and loving tribute to her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud on Tuesday., Cloud died on Monday at the age of 25. He gained popularity for playing Fezco in the teen drama that has Zendaya playing Rue>

She posted a photo of Cloud and shared her memories of him in a post on social media.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the caption on the photo read. “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…”they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

She continued, “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us.”

“I’ll cherish every moment,” she concluded the caption on her post. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney also posted in honor of Cloud on Tuesday. Sweeney shared a series of images and a video of the pair on Instagram and wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words.”

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run,” she later added. “All my love is with you.”

The official Twitter handle of the show also wrote an eulogy. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

The cause of Cloud's death has not been revealed so far. Two weeks ago, Cloud posted a photo of his father on Instagram and wrote, "miss u breh."

A source close to Cloud's family revealed to ET that the actor was battling severe suicidal thoughts after he returned from Ireland where he buried his father.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE