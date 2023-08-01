Angus Cloud, who played beloved drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria series, dead at 25

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco in HBO hit series Euphoria has died at the age of 25. Cloud played Fezco or Fezz- a beloved drug dealer- in the teen drama that is headlined by Zendaya. Cloud's publicist shared the news of his death and revealed he died at his family home in Oakland, California.



"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," said a statement from Cloud's family.



Just last week, Cloud had buried his father and was battling with mental health issues, his family revealed.



"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."



The cause of his death has not been revealed so far. Two weeks ago, Cloud posted a photo of his father on Instagram and wrote, "miss u breh."



A source close to Cloud's family revealed to ET that the actor was battling severe suicidal thoughts after he returned from Ireland where he buried his father.



Cloud was reportedly staying with family, "as he tried to work through overcoming grief".



"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," HBO said in a statement.



"We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."



Apart from Euphoria, which got him overnight fame, Cloud had acted in two films- North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.