Zee Group continues to make global footprints and earn laurels along the way. Zee Entertainment UK was awarded the Media Brand of the Year 2025 at the British Asian Media Awards recently. The award is a testament to its dominant presence and deep connection with audiences across the United Kingdom.

The prestigious award celebrates Zee’s exceptional growth in visibility, recognition, and popularity, not only within the Asian diaspora but increasingly among mainstream viewers.

The most prominent brand in the UK

In 2024, Zee Entertainment strategically amplified its media footprint, expanding from a select number of TV channels and streaming apps to a more comprehensive network through the launch of new channels, highly impactful brand campaigns, and strategic collaborations nationwide. This effort firmly established Zee Entertainment as the most prominent media brand in the UK.



Zee’s success is highlighted by the success of its long-running Zee TV and Zee Cinema channels. Additionally, Zee One UK, the UK's first fully dubbed English-language channel showcasing Indian content, was launched in 2024.

Zee One UK successfully bridged cultural divides, becoming a go-to destination for English-speaking audiences eager to enjoy Indian programming. Building on this momentum, Zee Punjabi was launched as the UK's first Punjabi GEC channel, connecting with 700,000 Punjabi diaspora, and enriching the cultural landscape on major platforms like Sky and Virgin Media. Demonstrating a commitment to expanding its European footprint and catering to diverse audiences, Zee Entertainment also launched several localized Zee One feeds in 2024, adding to its repertoire. Zee One Germany which targets German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, was joined by Zee One France that now serves audiences in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

These channels deliver Bollywood films and Indian television series dubbed in local languages, broadening access to South Asian entertainment.

Further extending its reach, Zee Entertainment collaborated with Samsung TV Plus to launch &TV. By focusing on channels that cater to diverse audience segments – from Bollywood lovers to Punjabi families – Zee Entertainment demonstrates a keen understanding of its viewers and a commitment to delivering relevant, engaging content.

Working with prestigious UK media sales and marketing agencies, ZEE launched extensive branding campaigns that ensured unparalleled visibility for its media properties.

"We are incredibly proud to be named Media Brand of the Year 2025," stated Parul Goel, Territory Head Europe, "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse content that resonates with audiences across the UK and Europe. We remain dedicated to expanding our offerings and solidifying our position as the leading provider of South Asian entertainment."

About Zee UK

Zee Entertainment UK is a leading media and entertainment company in the United Kingdom, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the South Asian diaspora and mainstream audiences alike. Since its establishment, Zee UK has successfully created a portfolio of channels that deliver a broad range of culturally rich, high-quality content, including Zee TV, Zee Cinema, &TV, Zee One UK, Zee One Germany, Zee One France, and Zee Punjabi. Zee UK has solidified its position as a dominant force in the UK entertainment market, engaging audiences with compelling drama, film, music, and lifestyle programming.

