Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan continues to shine! Adding another feather to his cap, Aaryan was honoured with the prestigious Best Actor award at the Zee News Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024.

Aaryan received this award for his outstanding performances in the biographical drama Chandu Champion and the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Elated by the recognition, Aaryan shared a picture of himself posing with his new trophy. He simply captioned it, ''Thank you ❤️ @zeenews #BestActor #ChanduChampion 🙏🏻.''

As the world knows, Aaryan's rise to stardom was not a cakewalk. Acknowledging his journey from a small town to becoming a Bollywood star, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that Aaryan reminds him of his early days.

“You remind me of my early days—you come from a small town, you made it big, and yet, you still carry that sense of amazement,” Kher said while presenting the trophy.

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

The Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 presented by Zee News, acknowledged the efforts of visionaries and changemakers across politics, business, sports, and entertainment who are shaping India’s future.

This event celebrated individuals who have made a mark through perseverance and hard work, making Aaryan a true embodiment of the Zee Real Heroes spirit.

Celebrating resilience and achievement, this public forum also inspired the audience with stories of determination and success. It also explored impactful themes like AI’s transformative power and the media’s role in empowering trailblazers.