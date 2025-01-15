Heroes from all walks of life were honoured at the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025 on January 14 2025 in Mumbai. The day-long event took place at Grand Hyatt Mumbai and saw politicians, film stars and industry leaders under same roof as 'Real Heroes of India' were honoured for their work and the impact they have created on the society.

Celebrities at Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025

The event kicked off with a grand red carpet event where influential people from various walks of life came to celebrate the honourees. Chief guest of the event was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while special guest of the event was Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Pankaj Tripathi, as well as spiritual leaders Amogh Leela Das and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri were also present at the star-studded event.



The show began with a welcome note by renowned actor, filmmaker and TV presenter Annu Kapoor.



Hosted by prominent faces from Zee Media Network, the ceremony was a seamless blend of grandeur and inspiration and highlighted incredible stories of bravery, resilience and innovation.

Chief guest CM Fadnavis presented the trophy to Zee Real Heroes of 2024. Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn was honoured as the 'Impactful Personality of the Year'. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was honoured for 'Outstanding Contribution to Cinema'. Youth icon Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the 'Best Actor' award. Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with 'Mega Performer of the Year' award. The 1990s hit playback singer Kumar Sanu was honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement' for his exceptional contribution to the field of music.



The winners were greeted with a standing ovation, and their heartfelt acceptance speeches brought tears to the eyes of many in the audience.

The ceremony was followed by a sumptuous dinner and cocktail reception. Guests enjoyed delicious cuisine and live music celebrating the spirit of humanity and perseverance. Speaking at the event, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, "I would like to congratulate all the award winners whom we have honoured today. All of them are institutions in their own capacity. I thank Zee Media for organising this event."

ZMCL CEO Karan Abhishek Singh kicked off the event by saying that the "real heroes are the people who live amongst us. They may not know what lies ahead, but they dare to face everything with their firm commitment. They turn every challenge into an opportunity. They raise their voice for the voiceless and give hope. "

About Zee Real Heroes Awards

Now in its third edition, the Zee Real Heroes Awards has become one of India's most respected platforms, honouring outstanding individuals from various fields. Since their inception, the awards have become synonymous with recognising perseverance, with each winner embodying an unwavering commitment to bring about meaningful change. The 2024 event set a benchmark in recognising and celebrating heroes from all walks of life, uniting people in a shared vision of hope, courage and social progress.