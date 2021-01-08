Zayn Malik makes his musical comeback with new song 'Vibez'

Two years after he released his last album `Icarus Falls,` former `One Direction` member and musician Zayn Malik on Thursday (local time) released his new song `Vibez.`

The new song marks the second song of his third studio album `Nobody Is Listening` and is also the follow-up to his single `Better.` The `Pillowtalk` singer shared the update about his new song on Instagram by sharing a short part of the song.

"Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!" he wrote as in the caption. Earlier on Wednesday (local time), the musician teased the track on his Instagram story with a short clip.

Malik had earlier in September 2020 welcomed his first child with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.