Billie Eilish, Adele to Kendrick Lamar: Most awaited albums of 2021

Billie Eilish made our pandemic year tolerable with her three big releases.The 18-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards last year by becoming the youngest solo performer to ever win album of the year. After a year, now the fans are again demanding a second full-length album.
Earlier, Eilish brother and collaborator hinted to us about the album and said, “Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record'', by talking further he added. “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.” According to her brother's words, we can say that the singer's album will release soon in 2021.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Adele
Last year, Adele gave us update about her upcoming and untitled album many times. The singer who was eyeing to release her latest full-length in September 2020, but shifted it due to 2020 to the next year, and as 2021 is here, so the singer will finally release her fourth album, perhaps we don't know the fix date and time.
The Grammy winner hasn't released new music since 2015's '25', which featured singles like 'Hello' and 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'.The album, which was her third studio release, earned the artist five Grammys, including album of the year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cardi B
It's been nearly two years since Cardi released her debut studio album 'Invasion of Privacy'. Two number-one singles and a Grammy award later, the Bronx-bred rapper is gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore project.
Cardi has already generated significant buzz with the first single from the album, the Megan Thee Stallion assisted 'WAP', which debuted at #1 on the charts with an overwhelming lead.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rihanna
The year 2021, has just begun and Rihanna fans have started dreaming for a new album from the singer. Although, last year Rihanna confirmed her ninth album is on its way and assured her fans that the album will be worth to wait.
The Grammy-winner long-rumoured album ‘R9’ has been in the works for some time. Earlier, Rihanna shared a video on Instagram where she hinted about the project but since then she has maintained silence over it. Rihanna released her last album, 'Anti', back in 2016, which became her second US number-one album and featured the chart-topping single 'Work'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar hasn't released any work since 2017 album 'Damn' and now its been nearly three years and Lamar fans are waiting for another thrilling one. The critically acclaimed rapper 2017 album became the first non-classical and non-jazz album to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ed Sheeran
In December 2020, Ed Sheeran released a song, 'Afterglow'. Sharing the video at the time, Sheeran said it’s not the lead track from an upcoming album, but “just a song he loves.” In 2019, his fourth studio album No.6 Collaborations Project debuted at number one in most major markets, and spawned three UK number one singles, 'I Don't Care', 'Beautiful People' and 'Take Me Back to London'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber kicked off 2021 with new music video ‘Anyone’ and hinted us that the singer is finally started to work up and bring out his new album. The Song ‘Anyone’ is followed by ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’, the first two songs from Bieber’s “new era”. Before this, Bieber had released his album, ‘Changes’, back in February 2020.