Billie Eilish, Adele to Kendrick Lamar: Most awaited albums of 2021

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish made our pandemic year tolerable with her three big releases.The 18-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards last year by becoming the youngest solo performer to ever win album of the year. After a year, now the fans are again demanding a second full-length album.

Earlier, Eilish brother and collaborator hinted to us about the album and said, “Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record'', by talking further he added. “Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record. I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.” According to her brother's words, we can say that the singer's album will release soon in 2021.

(Photograph:Twitter)