Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end this year after 20 seasons. Over the years, the controversial show has provided fans with countless epic moments. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The new season started premiering from Sept. 17 2020, with the final season to air in 2021.



(Photograph:Twitter)