YouTuber Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-sync videos, dies at 27

The famous YouTuber Keenan Cahill is no more. The social media sensation, who was best known for his lip-syncing videos, died on December 29 in Chicago.



Keenan breathed his last at a Chicago hospital where he was undergoing treatment after his heart surgery. His manager David Graham has told TMZ that Cahil had open heart surgery on December 15, after which complications arose and he was put on life support.



Keenan passed away on Thursday after he was taken off the life support system.



Cahill, who has a huge following on Youtube and other social media platforms, has become known for his lip-sync collabs with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and others.



Born and raised in Chicago, Keenan has Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, a genetic condition that causes organs and tissues to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away (atrophy). Skeletal abnormalities are also common in this condition, according to MedlinePlus.



His family has setup a GoFundMe to get help in funeral expenses. The message reads: "We are sad to announce the passing of Keenan Cahill." The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the funeral expenses. Katie Owens (who set up the GoFundMe) is Keenan’s maternal aunt and sister to his mother, Erin Cahill.''