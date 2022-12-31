Queen's guitarist Brian May, economist Partha Dasgupta among those knighted by King Charles III

King Charles III, the reigning British monarch, is honouring 1,107 people in the New Year Honours list, his first as the sovereign, media reports said. Among the well-known honourees are Brian May, the guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen. Contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry is also conferred with the honour. They both gain the salutation 'Sir'. Sportswoman and presenter Denise Lewis is bestowed with Damehood. Stephen Graham, an actor best known for Martin Scorsese's films 'Gangs of New York' and 'The Irishman' is also made an OBE. British-Indian economist Partha Dasgupta gets knighthood 'for services to Economics and to the Natural Environment.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Yitzchak Mirvis is being knighted 'for services to the Jewish Community, to Interfaith Relations and to Education."

A total of 305 British Empire Medals, 431 MBEs and 219 OBEs are being awarded.

King Charles III became the king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. He will be officially crowned on May 6, 2023.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. There had been concerns about her health for a few days. Born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London, she breathed her last as the longest-serving British monarch with 70 years of reign, beating Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years.

To put this in perspective, she was the Queen during the second tenure of Winston Churchill as UK prime minister. She was a witness to every major event since World War II -- Cold War, the Iranian Revolution, the Gulf War, the Vietnam War, the Fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and so on.

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of grief in Britain and the world. Political leaders of other countries also shared their condolences to the British people and the Windsors, the royal family.