'You could do no wrong': Billie Eilish reveals her Lana Del Rey obsession

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has revealed that Lana Del Rey was on the lock screen of her first-ever mobile phone. She made the revelation while in an interview with Del Rey herself for Interview magazine. Eilish, a multiple-Grammy winner, also expressed her admiration for the older singer, crediting her for influencing her own style and music. The interview was requested by Del Rey. Eilish began by thanking the 'Born to Die' singer and expressing her excitement for the opportunity. "You were my lock screen on the first phone I ever got. I'd film myself covering your songs and pretend that I was gonna blow up on YouTube from them, and then they'd get two views," Eilish said.

"You should know that in my eyes, you could do no wrong," she added.

Lana Del Rey was born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant on June 21, 1985, in New York City. She grew up in Lake Placid, New York, and started performing in clubs around the city as a teenager. She first gained major attention as a singer with her debut single 'Video Games' in 2011 and has since released multiple successful albums, including Born to Die and Lust for Life.

Del Rey's music is often characterised by its sultry, dreamy, and melancholic qualities, and is often described as "indie pop" or "baroque pop."

Currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming album titled Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The title song was released on December 7 last year. A new song, titled 'A&W', was released on Valentine's Day this year.

The album will release on March 24 by Interscope and Polydor Records. Other artistes like Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and SYML have also contributed to the album.

Watch WION live!