Women's Day special: Actress Mona Singh on unmarried women freezing their eggs: It’s a beautiful change

As it is commonly said - being a woman is not easy. From the mythological stories to the present day, one thing we have seen is how women have always fought - sometimes for their freedom, sometimes for their lives and sometimes for equality. A few days before, WION got the chance to speak to the actress Mona Singh - who is not just known for her outstanding acting, but for inspiring millions of women with the bold choices she has made in her life. Over the years, the 41-year-old has never shied away from speaking her mind, especially when it came to women's freedom, gender stereotypes and equality in society.

Singh is one of the most loved actors in our industry and her charm is infectious. Mona, who got married at the age of 38 and reiterated the fact that marriage has no age bar, spoke candidly to WION about her life and shared some inspiring messages for young women.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:



Q: What is it like to be a woman in the entertainment industry?



Mona: There has been a strong presence of women in the industry since the 1940s all over the world. As a child, I grew up watching actresses and aspired to be one myself someday. My mother used to watch actresses like Madhubala and Nutan, and I sat with her and saw them when I was a kid. While growing up, seeing actresses like Juhi Chawla and Kajol made an impact on me through the roles they played. Hollywood actresses like Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, and Meryl Streep also left a mark on me. Somewhere, I knew I had that talent in me. There was a sense of belonging here. I am so glad to be a part of this industry. It is a blessing for me and a very humbling experience to receive such love and support from the audience.





I believe being a female or a male does not make a difference if you wish to be a part of this industry. It just takes a lot of hard work.



Q: Your community on coto #MeriMarzi is all about encouraging women to embrace unconventional choices. Even in the 21st century, young girls are always stopped and questioned about their moves. What is your view on this?



Mona: We live in a world where women are always told what to do, what to wear, where to go, and so on. Even when it comes to choosing a career or a life partner, some women don't have the luxury of making that decision for themselves. This must change. We’ve got just one life, and life is short. So why waste it by worrying about what the world thinks? That’s why I created Meri Marzi – a community to celebrate their life and choices.



Q- Mona, you are one of those who has broken many old stereotypes – from tying the knot when you felt the time is right or taking the strong decision of freezing your eggs- which is still a taboo subject in the society.



Mona: As someone who has been in the industry for nearly twenty years, I have never put myself under any pressure. I did what I felt was right. My parents were very supportive, so I was never pressured to marry at a certain age. I got married only when I found the right partner for myself and I felt the time was right.





I was one of the first celebrities to speak about this on a public platform. When I was in my 30s and the clock was ticking, I thought I should get this done. I spoke to my parents and met a family gynaecologist and made the final call. Today I see many women coming forward and taking this step even when they are not married- it’s a beautiful change. Women should talk about such issues and not treat them as taboo in society.



Q- One message for all the young girls on this women's day?



Mona: My only message to all the young ladies is to never feel inferior in this society. Support other women, and build a rock-solid foundation. To uplift others, uplift yourself first. Setting priorities right, setting boundaries, and standing up for yourself are just practices that we should implement in our lives. As Mahatma Gandhi rightly said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Q- One woman or girl, you are most inspired by, and why?



Mona: One person who has inspired me the most is ''my mother''. She was an interior designer, and when I was young, she would carry me in a cradle for her lectures, workshops, and meetings. I have always seen her work, she has given us the best of everything in life. She was never afraid to stand up for what was right. My mother set the bar high in our lives. She taught us that the choices that we make, and the way we react reveal a lot about a person’s character.

Q- In recent years, we have seen how well the young generation is balancing their work life and personal life. So instead of choosing to stop working, they opted to do both things with charm and ease. Your views on this?