With Jawan to release, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t keep calm! Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action entertainer Jawan has been creating records with its prevue and its amazing songs while the recently released trailer added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. While it has come as an absolute treat for the audience, SRK fans have made it a celebration across the nation.

Prominent SRK fan clubs, namely SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, and team SRK Worriers, from different parts of the nation, have come into action and conducted different promotional activities while expressing their excitement for the release of Jawan.

From sticking a poster of Jawan on every street in Chandigarh to promoting the film on the busiest road in Aurangabad, SRK fans left no stone unturned to spread the buzz about Jawan. The prominent SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has organized a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

Jawan trailer release:



The trailer for the film was released last week, and it was packed with action, drama, romance, thriller, and comedy. The trailer gave us a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who is donning multiple avatars: in one frame, he's a hijacker, then he's a former soldier, and then he's a policeman. Apart from Khan, the trailer also gave us a glimpse of Nayanthara, who is playing the role of a cop, and Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film,

who is playing the role of the world’s 4th largest weapons dealer. We also got a glimpse of Khan and Nayanthara's romance.



The film is helmed by Atlee and boasts an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. We also got a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, who will be playing a cameo role.

Box office anticipation



There has been enough buzz around the film, with many saying that it will open with a huge box office collection. According to several reports, the film is set to garner $ 1 billion on its opening day. The advance booking of the film has already started, and it has already collected whopping numbers in advance bookings in the US.



On Wednesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Jawan’s advance bookings in the United States have crossed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore). Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

