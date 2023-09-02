Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father cancelled after two seasons at Hulu

Hilary Duff's series How I Met Your Father will not be returning for its third season. The show was cancelled after two seasons.

The comedy-drama, which was the spinoff of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, was released in January 2022. The second season of the show concluded on July 11, without revealing who is the father of Sophie's children.

Apart from Duff, the show also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, along with recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. Like Bob Saget, Cattrall narrated the show as the future Sophie, Duff's character, telling the story about how she met his dad. For the unversed, Saget voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother.

The hit CBS show was a huge hit and ran on air from 2005 to 2014.

Much like HIMYM, the spinoff revolved around Hilary Duff's character Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her children's father.

The synopsis of the show reads: "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also served as executive producers alongside How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, Hilary Duff, and Suzy Mamann Greenberg also produced the show.

Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, How I Met Your Mother revolved around Ted Mosby and his group of friends living in New York City's Manhattan. In the show, Ted is living in 2030 and recounts to his son, Luke, and daughter, Penny, his life with his four best friends and how he met their mother.

News of the show getting axed comes a few days after Hulu cancelled The Great after three seasons.

