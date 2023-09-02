Marvel reshuffles release calendar! Delays Agatha, Echo and other shows amid strikes

Marvel Studios has changed the entire release slate due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and writers' strikes. Several Disney+ shows, including Season 2 of What If...?, the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, now titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, have gotten delayed.

In the newly reshuffled calendar, some of the MCU's much-awaited spinoffs have been delayed by a year. Season 2 of What If..? will now be released in December, around the Christmas holiday. The animated show was set to release early in 2023.

As per THR, the delay has been done amid Hollywood’s strikes as well as a general pullback at Disney+.

Marvel packed 2023 with a bunch of new releases. Sources also revealed to THR, ''that Marvel wants to focus its efforts to make each title an event for fans and audiences. The studio has decided that spreading out its content is a more prudent strategy.''

The next big delay is the Wanda Vision spin-off series Agatha - starring Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness. The show was set to debut in winter 2023, but it will be released in the fall of 2024, around Halloween.

The filming of the show was completed before the actors' strike that began in July. Apart from the release, the other new change is the title. The show was originally announced with the title Agatha: House of Harkness, then it was changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and currently the name is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Echo, a spin-off of Hawkeye starring Alaqua Cox as Marvel’s first deaf superhero, will now be released on January 2024, instead of November 29. All the episodes of the series will debut on the same day.

The next delay is X-Men '97, the animated series that is a reboot of the classic 1990s X-Men series. The show, which was announced in 2021, will now debut in early 2024.

The show, which will feature Magneto, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Storm, Jubilee and Cyclops, has already been renewed for a second season.

Loki, one of Marvel's most anticipated releases this year, is set to release on October 6. The trailer for the Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson-led series was released in August, hinting at the whole log of mischief and fun that the audience will see in the Disney series Loki.

Hiddleston reprises the role of Loki, others in the show include Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E.

Also joining them in season 2 is Ke Huy Quan, the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, who will star as Time

Variance Authority archivist.

The other Marvel shows, like Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man, have been affected by the ongoing strikes.



The ongoing double strike in Hollywood had a significant effect on the industry. Ever since the actors joined the writers on the picket lines, the entire industry's work has come to a halt, and the shoots and awards have been indefinitely delayed.



