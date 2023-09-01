Busan Film Festival: 10 Korean independent films selected for Korean Cinema Today section

Ten Korean independent films will have their world premiere in the Busan International Film Festival. They will premiere in the Korean Cinema Today section. Selectors while announcing mentioned that this year’s films are those that “delve into profound themes of life, agony, family affection, and personal introspection, inviting audiences to contemplate their meaning.” They added that “the imaginative depiction of a diverse array of stories, free from the typical rules of genre, adds anticipation.”

KOREAN CINEMA TODAY SECTION AT 2023 BUSAN FESTIVAL:

The Berefts dir. Jeong Beom Hur Jang

Concerning My Daughter dir. Lee Mirang

Delivery dir. Jang Min-joon

FAQ dir. Kim Da-min

The Guest dir. Yeon Jaegwang

House of the Seasons dir. Oh Jung-min

Isle of Snakes dir. Kim Eu-min

Last Summer dir. Choi Seung-woo

Sorigouldari: The Sound Underpass dir. Gupasu Ryunhoi

Work to Do dir. Park Hong-jun

Let’s get into what each film deals with:

Delivery presents a “suspenseful irony” as an affluent couple deals with infertility and a young, financially struggling couple faces an unplanned pregnancy.

FAQ is a comic fantasy where an elementary school kid picks up a bottle of Korean rice wine or makgeolli at a field camp and then gets to know the secrets of the world through alcohol.

Isle of Snakes is a whimsical, mysterious tale of three men shipwrecked on an uninhabited island.

Sorigouldari: The Sound Underpass combines performance art and docu-fiction and sees a group of artists convene to stop the impending apocalypse.

House of the Seasons is a story of a family of tofu makers spanning three generations.

The Berefts has three people pretending to be a family in order to solve their housing problem.

Work to Do examines the dilemmas facing an HR staff member tasked with laying off other workers.

The Guest has a confrontation between a murderer and fugitives in a rundown motel.

In previous years, the section has showcased several films that have gone on to achieve Korean commercial release and international festival play.

