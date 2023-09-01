Sam Asghari joins SAG-AFTRA strike picket line, refuses to talk about his split with Britney Spears

On Thursday, Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, joined the SAG-AFTRA strike. Asghari, who has been in the headlines for his divorce from pop diva Britney, was spotted on the picket lines protesting for the rights of the thousands of actors and writers.



Dressed casually in a black tank T-shirt and matching trousers with a black hat, Sam was clicked marching carrying a signboard near the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.



While walking with his fellow actors and writers, the SAG-AFTRA member was asked about his much-publicised divorce. Asghari told TMZ, "We're not here to talk about my personal life."

He added, "We're here to raise awareness for my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future. And I hope everything gets resolved very fast, and we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

Sam also posted a picture of himself with the SAG-AFTRA play card on his Instagram handle.



There have been reports stating that Sam will now entirely focus on his acting career post his split with Spears. Per TMZ, Sam is planning to continue his acting after the actors' strike comes to an end. Apart from acting, he's also interested in hosting.



While walking, the fitness trainer also hinted that he's currently jobless because of the strike, as he joked, ''I have the same number of jobs as

Leonardo DiCaprio right now.''



For the unversed, he has few acting credits to his name, like his appearances in shows like Black Monday, Hacks, Special Ops: Lioness, and The Family Business, among others.



Earlier, TMZ also learned that he has no plans to get back into the personal training job.

Sam and Britney divorced -



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari parted ways after 14 months of marriage. Sam filed for divorce from Britney, citing irreconcilable differences. He later confirmed the news in an Instagram story stating they were ending their journey together. Taking to Instagram stories, Sam wrote that they had decided to end their 'journey together'.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram story. He continued, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always."



Despite giving the details, he said, "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

