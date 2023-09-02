Gadar 2 is unstoppable! Sunny Deol's film to enter Rs 5 billion at the box office

There is just no stopping for Gadar 2. The film is still at the top of the box office despite so many big releases. After three weeks of a successful run, the film is set to enter the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) club soon. Released on August 11, the film is showing no signs of slowing down. The action drama surpassed Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) last week and currently stands at Rs 487 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, ''#Gadar2 is the TYPHOON that refuses to slow down… REBOOTS and REVIVES the biz of mass pockets / single screens… The INCREDIBLE RUN continues in Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr, Wed 8.60 cr, Thu 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 482.45 cr."

The comedy-drama earned whopping numbers despite the tough competition from Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The film might see a dip in numbers next week after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release.

With its stupendous success, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of superhit films like Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 300 crore), Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), PK (Rs 340 crore), and others.

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film of the same name, which went on to become a cult classic. The second part of the cult-classic movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as his wife Sakeena. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Rohit Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, and others.



Film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''In Gadar 2, Deol also hurls a cannon at a crowd and beheads people with a single swig of a hammer similar to the one that Thor yields in Marvel films. Thor is God, Deol is superhuman but they are more or less the same people. Deol, in his 60s, is in fine form and carries the outlandish, melodramatic film on his shoulder very well. He has Utkarsh Sharma playing his onscreen son and sidekick who gets his moments to shine as well in the film with action sequences and dialoguebaazi. He is Anil Sharma's son and hence gets a substantial role after Deol.''

