Fukrey 3 gets rescheduled, here's when the film will release now

Great news for all the Fukrey Gang lovers! The anticipated third instalment of the comedy film franchise will be released in theatres early. On Friday, the makers revealed that the movie has been brought forward, and instead of a December 1 release, it will now hit theatres on September 28.

Directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Ali Fazal is one of the lead actor who will be not be reprising his role in the third instalment.

The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again. Makers also unveiled the new quirky poster from the film featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha.

Now, the film will face a box office clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Sharing the quirky new poster for the film, the makers announced the new release date. The trailer of the film will release next week.



The film will hit theatres on September 28, the date booked by Prabhas' Salaar. Reports are saying that Prashant Neel's film will get pushed. No official announcement has been made yet.