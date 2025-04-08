Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh are set to share the screen in the much-anticipated film Raid 2. On Tuesday, April 8, the trailer was launched amidst much fanfare in the presence of the lead cast, the filmmakers, and the director. However, fans noticed that Deshmukh was absent from the film's event.

In the movie, Deshmukh is playing the role of a politician, Manohar Bhai, who is the target of Devgn's character Amay Patnaik.

Why was Riteish Deshmukh not present at the Raid 2 trailer launch?

The trailer, which gave fans a glimpse of his intense face-off with Ajay Devgn, has already created quite a stir online. The actor was noticeably absent from the film’s trailer launch, and for a remarkable reason.

As per sources, Riteish is currently busy directing his ambitious historical drama Raja Shivaji, a passion project that sees him don multiple hats as actor, producer, and director. The film, being made under his home banner Mumbai Film Company in collaboration with Jio Studios, is based on the life of the iconic Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Due to his directorial commitments and packed shoot schedule, Riteish couldn’t make it to the Raid 2 trailer launch, though he truly wished to be there,” the source added. Despite missing the event, he extended his best wishes to the entire team and is excited to see how audiences react to the trailer.

While he couldn’t be there in person, Riteish’s dedication to both his cinematic ventures highlights the range and passion he brings to the big screen. With Raid 2 on the horizon and Raja Shivaji in the making, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for him.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 stars Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role as Rameshwar Singh from the first film. Vaani Kapoor replaces Illeana D’Cruz in the second part as Pathak’s wife. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.