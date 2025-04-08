Ajay Devgn is back as Amay Patnaik! After a long wait, the trailer of Raid 2 is out, and the audience already can't wait to see Officer Patnaik catch another corrupt public figure.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller, released in 2018. The film features Riteish Deshmukh as a corrupt politician.

Raid 2 Trailer Out

Years after raiding the residence of Rameshwar Singh and uncovering his black money, Amay Patnaik is now knocking on the door of another public figure, Manohar Bhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh).

However, this time, the corrupt target is a powerful politician who seemingly runs the government from the shadows. “The CM doesn’t really run the government there; Dada Bhai does,” a character says in the trailer. Despite all the challenges, the honest officer is determined to overcome every obstacle to catch the corrupt politician and punish him for his deeds.

Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

Is Raid 2 based on a true story?

Like its predecessor, Raid 2 is inspired by real-life events. While the first film was based on India's longest income tax raid in history, the sequel is reportedly based on another major operation involving a politician-businessman accused of tax evasion. Specific details about which real incident the movie is based on is still not known.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the sequel is also reportedly based on real-life events of a politician-businessman accused of tax evasion of over Rs. 100 crore.

Read the real story and facts

The 2018 film Raid is loosely based on the real-life income tax raid conducted by officers on politician Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s in Kanpur, a city in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. With the record of the longest raid in Indian history, the officers found around Rs 420 crores worth of black money and gold in Singh's mansion.

Character and its story

The names of the characters in the movie have been changed. However, going by the real event on which the film is based, Patnaik has apparently played the character of Income Tax Officer Sharda Prasad Pandey.

On July 16, 1981, Pandey carried out an income tax raid on then Congress MLA Sardar Inder Singh at his home in Kanpur. He arrived at the businessman's home with a team of more than 90 officers.

Actor Saurabh Shukla played the character of Congress MLA Sardar Inder Singh.