{{ primary_category.name }}
The weekend brings a variety of exciting options for movie lovers on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar, featuring genres such as rom-coms, dramas, and thrillers
Test is a Tamil film available on Netflix, starring R Madhavan and Nayanthara. It explores personal stakes and unforgettable consequences, focusing on critical life choices.
Deva, streaming on Netflix, is a gripping film directed by Rosshan Andrrews, with Shahid Kapoor portraying a determined cop on a mission to find his childhood friend's killer
Chamak – The Conclusion on SonyLIV offers an intense revenge drama set in the world of Punjabi pop music, starring Manoj Pahwa and Paramvir Cheema
The Korean thriller is available on Netflix. The suspenseful storyline revolves around six strangers, with numerous twists and turns
Streaming on JioHotstar, the Oscar-winning movie about two cousins, Benji and David, who embark on an emotional journey through Poland, confronting family tensions and history
Streaming on Zee5, features Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in a critically acclaimed series based on true events It tells the poignant story of a young Pakistani mother trapped in India.
{{ primary_category.name }}