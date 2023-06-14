Why did BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim leave her concert abruptly?

BLACKPINK are currently on its Born Pink World Tour and performing in various cities across the world. After a brilliant performance at Coachella earlier this year, the K-pop girl band is currently in Australia performing in various of the country. During one of the concerts, band member Jennie Kim left the stage mid-performance leaving her fans worried. Jennie was also absent during the soundcheck before their Melbourne concert on June 11, 2023.

What happened at BLACKPINK's Melbourne concert?



About halfway through the concert, while performing their hit song 'Lovesick Girls,' Jennie left the stage abruptly, to recover backstage. She claimed to be physically weak with a fragile immune system. The rest of the K-pop band members—Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé addressed the audience and assured that Jennie was okay but was feeling unwell earlier in the day. “We’re so sad that we can’t have her today because she was so excited to be in Melbourne. I’m sure she’s feeling really upset backstage.” The rest of the members finished the concert without Jennie.



Jennie’s response:



This is not the first time Jennie’s health has come to light. Jennie told Rolling Stone about being sick after BLACKPINK’s tour in 2020. “I became sick, both mentally and physically,” she said. “This isn’t something I want to share in too much detail with the fans. They worry, so I want to be vague. But for three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”



BLACKPINK member Rose opened up about Jennie’s deteriorating health and stated that she was resting in order to save her strength for the main concert. Jennie overestimated herself and thought she could pull through the whole concert but unfortunately walked out off the stage mid-way because she started feeling unwell.



Fans response



BLACKPINK fans were very supportive of the whole incident. Videos emerged of fans shouting “We love you Jennie!” while she was leaving the stage.



BLACKPINK fans, who call themselves BLINKS, flooded social media with unending support for Jennie. One fan tweeted, “he girls kept reassuring us that jennie is okay and she’s sad that she can’t perform ,don’t worry about us and rest Jennie, we love you and we hope you feel better soon baby (sic). ”

the crowd yelling “we love you jennie” as she gets off the stage, love how they don’t make her feel bad as she prioritizes her health :( pic.twitter.com/LTHf3ofDAv — ♰ (@jensamour) June 11, 2023 ×

In the official statement posted by the band's talent agency, YG Entertainment, they apologised while asking BLINKS for their support, they revealed “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”