The Weeknd defends Tedros, 'gross' sex scene in The Idol: There's nothing sexy about it

Amid a whole debate around sex scenes in The Idol that come across as “gross” and “vulgar” and crossing boundaries, singer Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, gave a statement on how he and the makers envisioned his controversial character on the HBO show. His character, Tedros was supposed to make us uncomfortable. In a statement, The Weeknd said, “There’s nothing sexy about it. However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: this guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

The Weeknd wants you to detest Tedros on The Idol

This means its mission accomplished for The Weeknd as he tried to portray Tedros as a sickly guy who thinks way too high for himself in The Idol. In the controversial scene, that has caught the attention of all watchers, Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp) strips for Tedros on the bed as he asks her to do things we can’t write here. The sex scene is a part of episode 2 of the much-talked-about HBO show The Idol. It is currently streaming on Max.