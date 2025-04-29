Bollywood superstar Salman Khan flexed his muscles in new pictures he posted on X. The actor was seen dipping in a swimming pool and enjoying the Indian summer. He shared a series of shirtless pictures of himself in Andaz Apna Apna Style with a caption from his hit film.

Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994 and was a massive hit of the time. The film currently enjoys cult status with some dialogues having become extremely famous for their dark humour.

Salman shared the pictures and captioned them, "Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye………….Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani." The lines are from a song from Andaz Apna Apna.

Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theatres

Andaz Apna Apna was re-released in theatres on April 25. The movie earned Rs 25.75 lakh at the box office on day one of re-release, followed by ₹45.50 lakh on day two and Rs 51.25 lakh on day three. It's a comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It also stars Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor among others.

Sikandar did not perform well

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently starred in Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Released in theaters on March 30, Sikandar didn't fare well at the box office.

