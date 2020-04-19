WHO thanks Shah Rukh Khan for joining 'One World: Together At Home' concert

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom thanked Shah Rukh Khan for joining the virtual concert `One World: Together At Home'.

The two-hour concert was organised by WHO and non-profit group Global Citizen, as they made broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas.

Tedros Adhanom retweeted the Khan tweet and wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19,".

During the show, Khan talked about the coronavirus situation in India as how with a population of over a billion people, India is bound to suffer a negative impact due to COVID-19. Shah Rukh also said he and his team are working to provide PPE kits and quarantine centres to health workers.

Global Citizen also tweeted, "1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown due to COVID-19 -- but the country`s most vulnerable are being hit the hardest. That`s why @iamsrk is urging you to take action to support those at high-risk,".

As it was a star-studded event, many stars from different fraternity have joined are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, Madonna, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone. The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

The virtual concert raised over $ 127 million for the relief efforts of coronavirus that had a affected more than 200 countries across the globe.