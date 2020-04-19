Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra join Western stars for virtual concert

The entire world, at present, is on a standstill due to the deadly virus, and to combat the effect, governments, NGOs are doing well, and so are the celebrities are helping in every way possible.

A virtual event ‘One World: Together At Home’ was organised by WHO and non-profit group Global Citizen, which bring together a number of celebrities from the Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity.



As celebrities come together to thank all the front line workers, Bollywood stars, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra joined the Hollywood stars Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, and Beyonce for the special show.



Shahrukh Khan through his video message appealed his fans to take action amid the crisis and talked about the COVID-19 situation in India. "I love you, stay strong," said to his fans.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, talked about the challenges faced across the world.

Lady Gaga, performed her song 'Smile' while playing the piano, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed the cover of Louis Armstrong’s 'What a Wonderful World'.

The show was hosted by one of the biggest late-night television show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon.