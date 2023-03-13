Who is Ke Huy Quan- Oscars 2023 Best Supporting Actor Award winner? Check his net worth and major movies

Ke Huy Quan has become Asia’s first actor to win the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars in almost 40 years. The Vietnamese-American actor returned to the spotlight at the age of 50 after having performed in films like “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies.” Later on, the actor took a 30-year-long break after facing a lack of opportunities. He got a breakthrough with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which would bless him with the opportunity to kiss the golden statuette at Oscars 2023.

Ke Huy Quan’s emotional speech at the Oscars 2023

While receiving the award for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the tearful actor remembered the sacrifices made by his mother to get him to reach there. "My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar," the actor said.

In his speech, Ke Huy Quan also remembered how he started his journey on a boat, and how he reached from a refugee camp to Hollywood’s biggest stage. During his childhood, Ke Huy Quan had to leave his birthplace in Vietnam to arrive in Hong Kong. And later, he moved to the US as a refugee and settled there.

Ke Huy Quan wins over Oscars 2023

At Oscars 2023, Quan became one of the most popular figures on the awards circuit, charming with his boundless energy and stream of smiling selfies alongside A-list stars who seemed just as excited to meet him.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to his brother and wife - "the love of my life, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me my time would come".

Everything Everywhere All at Once: An astounding success

Everything Everywhere All at Once won over Hollywood at the Oscars 2023. It received seven Academy Awards in total, including best picture and best actress for Yeoh. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, premiered to critical and commercial acclaim at SXSW 2022.

The film became a rare pandemic-era indie smash, grossing $100 million worldwide. It is A24's highest-grossing film of all time. Quan portrayed Waymond Wang in the movie, the husband of Michelle Yeoh's launderette manager, as well as alternate versions of Waymond.

Ke Huy Quan’s net worth

Ke Huy Quan's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million by various sources. Ke Huy Quan was cast as Indiana Jones's sidekick, Short Round, in the iconic Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom at the age of 13 about five years after emigrating to the United States. Although this was his first film, he received positive feedback for his performance. Quan had a new role in another classic film, The Goonies, a year later.