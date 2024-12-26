Varun Dhawan was not very secure as an actor when he made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Now many years down the line, Varun Dhawan finally opened up on his insecurities and how he was competing with Sidharth for screen space. Being launched in a two-hero film is not unheard of, but it pitted Varun against Sidharth Malhotra.

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan opened up about his father David Dhawan’s revelations that he was upset due to Sidharth during the shoot of Student Of The Year. Reasoning why, Varun said, “He was tall and wide, good looking, and there were two heroes in the film. At that time, I felt that he is amazing and looks handsome, so people will only watch him. Will people even notice me or not? What if my dream only stays a dream?”

At first you’d think that would be it but the insecurity was not just physical. There was also the debate of nepotism that bothered him. “Moreover, the negativity around nepotism also started at that time. So during that time, I hadn’t planned anything before I entered the industry, I only knew that I’ve worked hard and I am deserving, but people were saying something else. The reception has not always been flowery, that’s what people feel. But, I have had to fight that a lot. No matter what happens, I will keep fighting,” Varun added.

Varun added, “However, I had to fight it hard at that time through my performance and work. When my films started working, then that perception broke. Papa ne bhi baad mai kaam diya, par mai jitna bhi bol lu, logon ko vahi lagega.”

Baby John featuring Varun released this Christmas

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John released this Christmas. Directed by Kalees, the film also featured Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri.

