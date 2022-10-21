When Trevor Noah poked fun at the British: 'India should colonise them'

After the mess the British government was plunged into post prime minister Liz Truss' resignation, memes have flooded social media. For years now, the British government has jumped from one mess to another. Everybody except the Brits themselves is tickled with the development and are looking at the transpiring events with a bit of schadenfreude. Indians on social media, meanwhile, are sharing an old (2019) clip of Trevor Noah, the host of 'The Daily Show', poking fun at the British government in the context of Brexit, a portmanteau of 'British exit' that meant the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

He goes on to joke that perhaps one of Britain's former colonies should teach them how to govern, ridiculing one of enduring enduring justifications for colonisation. He says how the British cannot do Brexit, for it has destroyed three prime ministers -- David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson (this was when Johnson lost the Brexit vote in Parliament).

"I mean clearly, it's cursed. It's like one of the treasures in an 'Indiana Jones' movie. Everyone who touches it will be like melting *makes a cry of pain*," Noah jokes.

He added, "At this point, things in Britan are so bad that one of the old countries should just colonise them. Yeah, sh** is out of control, people. Look at these savages, they don't know what they are doing. India should come and be like (in an Indian accent), "Look, look, look. We hate to do this, but you guys don't know how to govern yourselves. We have to fix this. It's for you. It's not for us."

Meanwhile, Noah earlier announced that he is quitting 'The Daily Show' after seven years. On September 29, he said in an announcement video, “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time," he said. He added that he had come to realise that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."

Describing his experience on the show as "absolutely amazing", he said "it’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after the seven years, my time is up," he added.

