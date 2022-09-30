Trevor Noah quits 'The Daily Show' after seven years, shares emotional message. Watch

Stand-up comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah has announced that he is quitting satirical news programme 'The Daily Show' after seven years, reported the New York Times. Previously working as a correspondent for the programme, he had assumed command as the host in 2015, taking over from Jon Stewart. He made the announcement on Thursday in a statement. “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time," he said. He added that he had come to realise that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."

Describing his experience on the show as "absolutely amazing", he said "it’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after the seven years, my time is up," he added.

Comedy Central, the network behind the show, said it had been working with Noah for a long time to figure out how he could manage his demanding schedule.

Noah's tenure in 'The Daily Show' has been widely praised for the bitingly funny takes on issues as varied as the Donald Trump's US presidency, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other events of importance. He was conferred with a Primetime Emmy Award (in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category) and a Peabody Award.

A South African native, Noah was born on February 20, 1984 in Johannesburg. His father is Swiss-German and his mother Patricia Nombuyiselo belongs to the Xhosa ethnic group. Noah's experience and early life in Apartheid-era South Africa informed a lot of his comedy.

Noah's predecessor Jon Stewart had hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, himself taking over from Craig Kilborn, who was the original host of the series from 1996 to 1998.

It is not known who Noah's successor on the show will be but judging by Noah's precedent, Malaysian comedian and senior correspondent Ronny Chieng may fit the bill.