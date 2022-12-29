What's the need? Kim Kardashian accused of sharing photoshopped pictures again
Eagle-eyed netizens questioned the family after they pointed out that the picture has been heavily edited.
Kim Kardashian has again been slammed by netizens for photoshopping and posting photos. The Skims founder shared a bunch of photos from her lavish Christmas celebration party, which was attended by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Among many photos, one that stirred the conversation on the social media platform was the group photo of the five sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner. Netizens pointed out that the photo that showed Kim dressed in a stunning sequin dress and posing with her mother, Kris, and her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, is photoshopped.
Eagle-eyed netizens questioned the family after they pointed out that the picture has been heavily edited, as they noticed Kendal's feet, the weird cutout of Kourtney, and the extra-defined jawline of all the sisters.
Twitterati was quick to comment and ask what's the need for photoshop and why they simply can't pose together.
One user commented on the picture: ''Why though? It’s so hard to take a picture together. Isn’t it harder to Photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling.
Another user wrote: "Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on,"
"Y'all look photoshopped in." Especially you, Kim. "From another picture," another wrote.
This isn't the first time Kim has been accused of photoshopping.
The entire Kardashian and Jenner families came together for the annual Christmas Eve celebration. For the party, Kim
chose to wear a sparkling silver dress, while Kris, Kendall, and Khloe chose to wear red outfits.
Kylie Jenner was looking stunning in a beige and black outfit, and Kourtney decided to dress up in white.
Check out more pictures here: