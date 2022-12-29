What's the need? Kim Kardashian accused of sharing photoshopped pictures again

Kim Kardashian has again been slammed by netizens for photoshopping and posting photos. The Skims founder shared a bunch of photos from her lavish Christmas celebration party, which was attended by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.



Among many photos, one that stirred the conversation on the social media platform was the group photo of the five sisters and their mother, Kris Jenner. Netizens pointed out that the photo that showed Kim dressed in a stunning sequin dress and posing with her mother, Kris, and her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, is photoshopped.



Eagle-eyed netizens questioned the family after they pointed out that the picture has been heavily edited, as they noticed Kendal's feet, the weird cutout of Kourtney, and the extra-defined jawline of all the sisters.



Twitterati was quick to comment and ask what's the need for photoshop and why they simply can't pose together.