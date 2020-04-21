What problems? Dwayne Johnson and wife have become ‘better listeners, communicators’ in quarantine

While many have been talking of the ills of being in quarantine with their partners amid COVID-19 lockdown, there seems to be some good news on Dwayne Jonhson’s front.

The actor who is self isolating with wife Lauren Hashian, daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2, opened up about how he and Hashian are maintaining a healthy relationship on Instagram.

This was when a fan asked how social distancing has been affecting his marriage.

Through a video message, Dwayne Johnson explained that he and Hashian have been "doing (their) best" amid the circumstances. They do “go through dumb s**t" and occasionally "get snippy" with one another, he feels that "the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage".

He said that he felt "wobbly" the first two weeks of quarantine as he felt unsure of the future, but he "realised kinda quickly how critical it was for (him and his wife) to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another".

"Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognise that during these times, we're not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are,” he said.

He added some advice and said, "Grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full conviction, "baby, you're not wrong". You're just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off. Then sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies."

