Is 'The Rock' set to lock horns with his cousin Roman Reigns in the WWE ring?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially retired from the WWE, but the legends have never really left the ring. The WWE is known for legends making comebacks and headlining the WrestleMania.

The Rock hinted a future bout with his cousin Roman Reigns. During a Q&A on Instagram Live, Dwayne Johnson said: "Rock vs Roman Reigns, is it possible? I think anything is possible."

Dwayne said he was up for an open match if the condition were "right" referring to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Rock talk about a possible match with Roman Reigns. 👀👀pic.twitter.com/rl88dD2Jgx — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) April 20, 2020 ×

"Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

"You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time.

"[He's] a very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no.

"For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will be highly anticipated by the fans.