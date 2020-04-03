The Rock croons a song from 'Moana' as he teaches daughter the importance of hand wash

Dwayne Johnson took a bit of help from 'Moana' as he taught his youngest child the importance of washing hands.

Johnson recently posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen showing his youngest daughter how to wash hands and singing her a rap from 'Moana'- a film that he was a part of.



A towel-clad Johnson, aka The Rock, shared the adorable video and called it the 'pre daddy's shower ritual.'



"Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You're Welcome' from 'Moana,' while I wash her hands," he wrote. "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands."

Not only does Johnson rap but the little one also joins in much to her father's delight.



Johnson was part of the voice cast of the 2016 animated Disney film.



"Stay healthy and safe, my friends," he added in the post.



Johnson's next collaboration with Disney is 'Jungle Cruise,' a film based on the theme park ride. The film is set to release in Summer this year but in a recent interview the actor admitted that the plan may change due to the coronavirus outbreak.