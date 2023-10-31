What is Autism Spectrum Disorder, the condition affecting filmmaker Alphonse Puthren?

Indian film director Alphonse Puthren, renowned for his contributions to Malayalam cinema, recently made a surprising and poignant announcement on his Instagram account. In a candid post, he revealed his self-diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and declared his retirement from the world of filmmaking. This unexpected disclosure has sent shock the film industry and his devoted fan base.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition impacting social interaction, communication, and behavior. This classification as a "spectrum" disorder stems from its inclusion of a broad array of symptoms and varying degrees of severity, rendering it a remarkably diverse condition.

Individuals with ASD often struggle with social challenges, including difficulty in understanding social cues and norms, maintaining eye contact, and engaging in typical social interactions. Communication difficulties are common, with some individuals being nonverbal while others may have extensive vocabularies but struggle with conversation and pragmatic language.

Repetitive behaviours and intense interests are frequently observed, such as hand-flapping or fixation on specific topics. Sensory sensitivities are also common, with individuals experiencing heightened or diminished sensitivities to sensory stimuli like lights, sounds, or textures.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing ASD involves a comprehensive evaluation by healthcare professionals, considering developmental history, social and communication skills, behaviour, and, sometimes, genetic testing.

Early intervention is crucial, with behaviour therapy, speech therapy, and other specialised interventions helping individuals develop social and communication skills. Individualised education programs (IEPs) offer tailored support for academic success, while medication may manage co-occurring conditions.

The cause of ASD remains under research, believed to involve genetic and environmental factors. Genetic mutations and family history can play a role, as can prenatal factors like infections or medication exposure. However, no single, identifiable cause applies universally, and the interplay of factors varies from person to person.

