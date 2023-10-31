Indian filmmaker Alphonse Puthren announces retirement due to autism diagnosis

Indian film director Alphonse Puthren, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, has made a surprising announcement on his Instagram account. He revealed his self-diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and declared his retirement from filmmaking. This unexpected disclosure sent shockwaves through the film industry and his fan base.

Puthren gained recognition for his early work, which included participation in the short-film competition Nalaya Iyakkunar on Kalaingar TV. He later ventured into the Tamil film industry, where his directorial debut, Neram, achieved success with its unique storytelling and innovative approach. Puthren's career reached new heights with Premam, a widely acclaimed film featuring Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly.

However, following a seven-year hiatus from directing, Puthren's return with Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara, failed to replicate the success of his earlier works. The future of his upcoming project, Gift, now remains uncertain.

In the Instagram post, Puthren stated, "I’m stopping my cinema theatre career. I have Autism Spectrum Disorder which I found out yesterday on my own. I don’t want to be a burden to anyone else." But Puthren later deleted the post.

He went on to express his commitment to continue creating, albeit in different mediums. Puthren vowed to focus on music, short films, and projects for streaming platforms. He shared a sense of vulnerability in his post, acknowledging the unpredictability of life and the impact of his health issues on his career.

