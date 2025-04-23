The wait is finally over; the teaser for Wednesday season 2 has arrived! Starring Jenna Ortega, this highly anticipated season of the beloved Netflix show promises to be creepy, fun, and exciting - at least that’s what we can expect after watching the first teaser.

Directed by visionary Tim Burton, the show will premiere in two parts that are set to be released this year.

Wednesday season 2 teaser:

A new teaser takes you back to Nevermore Academy, where Jenna Ortega is back with a member of the Addams family: her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), who will now study at the academy. The two-minute clip begins with Wednesday going through a security check at the airport, and further, we see that some of the items that this clever investigator is bringing for her new school year include brass knuckles, swords, and even some Hydes, to name a few. Forget to mention - her 'Thing.'

With Pugsley joining the school, the teaser suggests that their parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), will be more involved in their children's lives.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser hints at new challenges with some never-before-seen locations at the academy. Alongside the familiar faces like Wednesday’s roommate Enid (Emma Myers), frenemy Bianca (Joy Sunday), Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and Tyler (Hunter Doohan), there are some new cast additions - Joanna Lumley joins the cast as Hester Frump, Morticia’s mother, and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Wednesday season 2 release date

The highly anticipated show will premiere in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 debuting on Aug. 6, followed by Part 2 on Sept. 3.