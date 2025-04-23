6 Netflix Movies That Will Motivate You on Your Toughest Days

During a rough day or when you are feeling down, a good movie comes in handy as a boost. Here are six Netflix movies to inspire and motivate.
Derived from a true story, a man named Chris Gardner (Will Smith) struggles in homelessness while attempting to create a new life for him and his son. It is a phenomenal reminder about endurance, determination, and about never giving up on your dreams.
This gripping drama, relates to the rise of Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg. This is the tale of ambition and innovation in which hurdles need to be crossed to bring an idea into a global phenomenon. This is for those who are looking for inspiration to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams.
True story told in movie about a boy in Malawi whose creation of a windmill to save his village from famine. A tribute of the power ingenuity and perseverance, as well as the ability of the human spirit to fight adversity.
It is an underdog story that is good, as a small-time boxer fights his way into being selected to contest for the heavyweight title. It embodies true grit, hard work, and self-belief within unfavorable odds.
This film is a treat on the eyes since Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) goes out of his way to dazzle and goes out of his shell for an adventure. It reminds one that life is full of possibilities and to take some risks into pursuing dreams.
This is an inspirational documentary of a summer camp for disabled teenagers, which sparked a movement for disability rights. It's an overwhelming reminder of how activism, community, and fighting for what you believe in matter.