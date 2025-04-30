Jenna Ortega is serious about widening her skills. The Wednesday actress has been writing a script for 10 years and wants to direct it.

In a conversation with V Magazine, Jenna said that she has been working on a script for “almost 10 years” and feels that now is the right time to bring it to life. She not only wants to star in it but direct and produce it too.

Jenna Ortega to step into direction?

She said, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

“I’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head. So I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things.”

“This one in particular, I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes,” she added.

If this project materialises soon, this will be Jenna Ortega’s debut as a director. She, however, debuted as an executive producer on the recent A24 horror comedy, Death of a Unicorn. She also starred in it.

Jenna will soon executive produce and star in Trey Edward Shults’ Hurry Up Tomorrow and the upcoming season of Wednesday.