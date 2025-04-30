Kanye West now wants everyone to tune into Donda 2 after keeping it away from major streaming players for several years. Donda 2 first released in early 2022 and kept it close to himself after only making it available on Stem Player.

Kanye West revealed on a livestream that he was planning to drop the record finally.

Kanye West's Donda 2 is out

Donda 2 made news when the rapper posted on Instagram that the sequel to his 2021 album would arrive that February and be executive produced by Future. The album was only released on Stem Player, forgoing traditional streaming services. Also, some songs from the project were reconfigured for artists including Fivio Foreign and the Game.

Released on April 29, the current version of Donda 2 released under the artist name Donda and features 18 songs. Most of the songs appear the same with some having different names.

Jack Harlow features on the track “Louie Bag,” while Sean Leon cameos on “SCIFI.” Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian can also be heard on “SCIFI,” saying, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids.”

Where to listen to Donda 2

Donda 2 is now available on YouTube Music, Spotify and Tidal. It’s unclear whether Donda 2 will be released to all streaming services at large or will remain on the ones that it appears.

On a livestream earlier today, Kanye West said that he was eager to release the project and would update mixes later.