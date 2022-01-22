'We are overjoyed': Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome first baby via surrogacy

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The couple turned to their Instagram accounts on Saturday to share the happy news with their fans and followers.

Priyanka shared a post on Instagram, tagging Nick and stating, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

On his Instagram account, Nick Jonas also shared the same post.



Both celebs have been tight-lipped about when and how they intend to expand their family.



Also read | Priyanka Chopra reacts to divorce rumours with Nick Jonas, calls it professional hazard

However, the couple has not revealed the baby's gender yet.

Soon after the couple announced the news of becoming parents, social media users showered them with good wishes.

"Congratulations," actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented.



"Omg. This is so special...big big congratulations. Best news," producer Guneet Monga wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in the summer of 2018 and started planning their dream wedding right away.

The couple married on December 1, 2018, in a beautiful, traditional ceremony combining Hindu and Christian themes.



(With inputs from agencies)