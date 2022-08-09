Watcho App: Watch K-dramas in Hindi like ‘Welcome 2 Life’ and ‘Kairos'; new episodes daily available

Watcho App is one of the fastest-growing streaming services and a must-have if you are remotely interested in K-dramas or South Korean dramas. There has been a so-called Korean Wave worldwide, in which South Korean pop culture like books, movies and TV shows have suddenly gained a huge audience all over the globe.

Under '#RozanaKDrama', the service releases Korean drama every three hours. The service offers a variety of genres of TV shows to choose from, including action, thrillers, science fiction, romance, fantasy and so on. If you are an Indian viewer, the Watcho App gives you an option to watch TV shows from overseas countries that are dubbed in Hindi.

Also Read: Aamir Khan: 'Bhuvan in 'Lagaan' shouldn't have been clean-shaven, there was no water there'

As of now, Watcho App provides an impressive 650+ hours of content and will be released gradually. You will get to enjoy brand new episodes of your favourite TV shows daily.

One of the first things you can watch on the platform is ‘Welcome 2 Life’. A drama series tells the tale of a selfish lawyer who takes advantage of loopholes within the law. But one day he meets with an accident and somehow ends up in a parallel world.

Then, there is other stuff for you to enjoy like ‘1 Percent of Something’, ‘Extraordinary You’, ‘Kairos’ and ‘Flower of Evil’.

The service also offers content like ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Happy’, 'Gupta Niwas', 'Jaunpur', 'Papa ka Scooter', 'Aghaat', 'Cheaters', 'The Vacation', 'Sarhad', 'Mistry Dad', 'Jaalsaazi', 'Dark Destination', 'It's my Pleasure', '4 Thieves', 'Love Crisis', 'Ardhasatya' and 'Choriya'. Some of the other original shows include 'Look I can Cook', 'Bikhre Hain Alfaaz'.

What's more, Watcho App also allows users to create their own original videos and develop their skills. The service is available on Android, iOS devices, Dish TV SMRT Kit, D2H Magic device, FireTV stick, Watcho.com. So you have plenty of options. There are 35 original shows, over 300 exclusive plays and over 100 Hindi, Kannadiga and Telegu language channels for you to watch live.

