Aamir Khan: 'Bhuvan in 'Lagaan' shouldn't have been clean-shaven, there was no water there'

Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is a Hindi remake of 1994 American classic 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the titular lead role. Aamir is known for being extra careful about his projects and apart from a few exceptions, his films are always huge hits at the box office and are also loved by critics. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

Recently, Aamir spoke about the unrealistic thing about his character Bhuvan from the Oscar-nominated epic period drama 'Lagaan'. Set in British-ruled India in 1893, the film has Bhuvan rallying the villagers to take on the British officers in a cricket match that would -- if they win -- excuse them from paying taxes to the government for three years. The film was acclaimed by critics globally and was a hit at the box office worldwide.

Now, Aamir has said that since Bhuvan lived in a drought-prone village it did not make sense for him to waste water regularly on shaving and he should not have been clean-shaven.

While speaking to IMDb, he said, "I would really insist again to Ashutosh that the character of Bhuvan cannot be shaving. I insisted to him. There is no water here. It’s not been raining here. They are suffering and this guy shaves every day. He has got some secret water supply.”

Earlier, while speaking to Galatta Plus, Aamir had spoken about his long-gestating take on the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata'. He said, "When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. 'Mahabharat' will never let you down, you might let it down."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' releases on August 11.

