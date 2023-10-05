WATCH | White House reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating reports. Confirm or deny?

In a recent White House press briefing, the national security advisor, John Kirby, found himself discussing an unexpected topic — the relationship between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. The exchange occurred when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced Kirby, and he was asked if he knew who Taylor Swift was.

Kirby responded with a smile, confirming that he was familiar with the pop star and then casually remarked, "Apparently she's dating a football player." This statement raised eyebrows and led reporters to seek further information, particularly regarding the authenticity of the relationship and whether it might be a publicity stunt.

In response to these inquiries, Kirby joked, "In the vernacular of the National Security Council, I can neither confirm nor deny those reports." He went on to suggest that additional information regarding the 'Tayvis' situation may become available in the near future.

WATCH the video below:

“I will happily take the question back to our analysts.” The White House can’t confirm Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship. (Video: Politico) pic.twitter.com/C1uukEOIgX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 4, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the enthusiastic coverage of Taylor Swift's attendance at an NFL game garnered scrutiny. The game in question featured not only Swift but also notable figures like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman in the crowd. Travis Kelce pointed out that celebrities attending NFL games are not seeking the spotlight, adding that the league should take cues from the NBA on how to handle such situations.

