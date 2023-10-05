'Calm down': Travis Kelce criticises NFL for excessive Taylor Swift coverage

Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce, has voiced his concerns about the NFL's handling of Taylor Swift's presence at their games, claiming that the league is "overdoing it a little bit" when it comes to the pop icon's appearances.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the NFL's enthusiastic coverage of Swift's attendance at a Chiefs game against the Jets came under scrutiny. The game also saw notable figures like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman in the crowd.

Kelce emphasised that celebrities attending NFL games are not seeking the spotlight, and the league should take a cue from the NBA on how to handle such situations. In contrast to the NFL's repeated coverage, the NBA tends to acknowledge celebrities' presence briefly and then, um, swiftly returns its focus to the game.

Jason concurred with his brother's perspective, suggesting that the NFL's approach to showcasing celebrities at games might be a bit excessive. He remarked, "The NFL is like 'look at all these A-list celebrities at the game!'"

The NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift's appearances extended beyond television broadcasts and included heavy promotion on social media platforms. The league even altered its banner image on X to feature photos of the pop icon. It also shared an Instagram video featuring Swift conversing with Blake Lively during the game, accompanied by the caption: "The @chiefs are 2-0 with @taylorswift in attendance."

Kelce believes that both football and Swift fans may be feeling overwhelmed by the continuous coverage of the singer's attendance at NFL games.

This isn't the first time Kelce has spoken about Taylor Swift. He previously addressed the topic on the podcast in late September, when rumours about their relationship were circulating.

